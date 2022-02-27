ANAMA, French Embassy in Azerbaijan sign declaration of intent
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the French Embassy in Azerbaijan have signed a declaration of intent to support a humanitarian demining operation in Azerbaijan, ANAMA told Trend .
The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov and French Ambassador Zacharie Gross.
The document, aimed at strengthening the technical capacity of ANAMA, by supporting the activity aimed at creating the safe living environment, will contribute to the return of former internally displaced people to their houses.
The main spheres within the declaration cover the purchase of demining equipment through the support of the embassy and the courses on its use.
