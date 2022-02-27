Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports referring to Kanevsky’s message in Twitter.
"Ukraine has received very important humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan," Kanevsky tweeted. "The medicine and medical equipment have been supplied for the victims. Thanks to friendly Azerbaijan for supporting Ukraine!"
