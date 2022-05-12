Azerbaijani FM meets with Tajikistan’s FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, as part of the participation in the meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe, on May 12, 2022, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Tajik Foreign Minister noted that his country attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and steps are being taken to strengthen bilateral ties.

Emphasizing the important role of mutual visits, Muhriddin noted the recent visit of the chairman of the upper chamber of Tajikistan’s Parliament to Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his colleague for the warm welcome and hospitality, and also congratulated him on organizing a high-level meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, noting that this event creates favorable conditions for discussing numerous issues on the agenda between CIS member countries.

Bayramov noted that the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is at a high level, and our country appreciates the development of bilateral relations with friendly Tajikistan.

Ministers exchanged views on the forthcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

They discussed the continuation of consultations at the level of the Foreign Ministry, and also exchanged views on the prospects for developing ties in the trade and economic sphere, including holding a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan on trade-economic Cooperation and on other issues.

Issues of mutually beneficial cooperation between two countries within the framework of international organizations were also discussed at the meeting.