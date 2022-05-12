Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs hold meeting in Dushanbe (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The trilateral meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia – Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe on May 12, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting addressed the current situation in the region, as well as reviewed issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements.

The ministers exchanged views on normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, launching the state boundary delimitation, the opening all transport and communication lines, and signing a peace agreement between the two states.

The sides also stressed the importance of fulfilling the agreements to ensure peace and security in the region.