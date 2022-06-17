Azerbaijan's FM meets Chairman of GR-DEM Group of CoE Committee of Representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation consisting of the ambassadors of several member countries of the Rapporteur Group on Democracy (GR-DEM) of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) led by Chairman, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the CoE Marten Enberg, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides addressed prospects for Azerbaijan-CoE cooperation in various directions, as well as principles for implementing the CoE Action Plan for the country for 2022-2025.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the post-conflict situation in the region, reconstruction activities carried out in the liberated territories, and the de-mining operations of the Azerbaijani government.

Members of the delegation noted the importance of the meetings and discussions. Moreover, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.