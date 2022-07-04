Azerbaijan allocates additional funds to restore liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The value of funds allocated for the restoration and reconstruction of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] has been increased, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On state budget of Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

According to the amendments, it was proposed to allocate an additional 470 million manat ($276.47 million) for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories this year.

Earlier, the law "On state budget of Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" envisaged the allocation of 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion) for the above purposes.