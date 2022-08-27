Visit of diplomats and military accredited in Azerbaijan to Shusha begins (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. A trip to Shusha has begun for diplomats and military personnel accredited on the terms of a resident in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The plane with the delegation on board landed at Fuzuli International Airport - the air gate of Karabakh.

Here, after a close acquaintance with the airport, they will travel to Shusha city along the 'Victory Road'.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps and military representatives will take part in a conference on the work and plans being carried out in the field of reconstruction and reconstruction in the liberated territories, the use of the mine clearance and urban planning potential in the post-conflict period and the possibility of general international cooperation.

On the first day of the trip, diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan on the terms of a non-resident visited the territories liberated from occupation.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations are participating in the trip.