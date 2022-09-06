It is necessary to support negotiations of Türkiye and Azerbaijan with Armenia - Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. After the victory of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, an opportunity appeared for permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said at a joint press conference after meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Noting that after the victory of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, there was an opportunity for permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Cavushoglu stressed the need to support such processes as negotiations between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia.

