BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The regular training flights have been carried out in accordance with the plan of the 'TurAz Eagle – 2022' Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario, military pilots successfully fulfilled tasks of evading the imaginary enemy's air defense means, inflicting airstrikes on land-based targets and other tasks. The joint flight-tactical exercises continue.