Azerbaijan allocates funds to design, build Zabukh, Sus villages of Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for the design and construction of Zabukh and Sus villages, liberated from occupation, in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, which is part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to carry out work on the design and construction of the mentioned villages, from the funds envisioned in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022, 800,000 manat ($470,590) has been initially allocated to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in the first part of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from the decree.

The decree comes into effect from the date of its signing.