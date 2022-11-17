Russian Prime Minister Mishustin arrives in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, has arrived in Baku, Trend reports via TASS.

Mishustin is going to begin his two-day visit with participation in the 11th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum.

Within the current event, a total of 5 thematic sections are organized where the collaboration on economic, transportation, and agro-industrial issues is going to be discussed. Moreover, questions about the humanitarian field, the field of small and medium-sized businesses, mutual investment, and education are also going to be considered.

The representatives of business circles and the representatives of various regions of the two countries are also going to take part in the discussions.