Azerbaijan's MFA strongly rejects anti-Azerbaijani resolution of France's National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejects the anti-Azerbaijani resolution, similar to other provocative steps undertaken by France, including the resolution previously adopted by the Senate, Trend reports via the ministry.

"The false and slanderous anti-Azerbaijan resolution adopted in the lower chamber (National Assembly) of the French Parliament on November 30, 2022 is another provocation by France against Azerbaijan, similar to the recent resolution adopted in the Senate.

The mentioned resolution aims at undermining the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as efforts to establish peace and tranquility in the region.

"This resolution, being contrary to the norms and principles of international law, once again clearly demonstrates France’s biased political position, accordingly its inability to act as an impartial and fair mediator," said the ministry.

In particular, the fact that the representative of the French government actually supported this resolution in the hearings once again shows that the French government, which has recently openly initiated anti-Azerbaijani initiatives on various platforms, stands behind this resolution.

"For almost 25 years, France, using its assigned mediator role as an excuse, did not provide an assessment on the aggression and occupation policy by Armenia, and therefore has not tried to resolve the conflict. Carrying out an open smear campaign and making accusations against Azerbaijan, after our country ended the occupation and resolved the conflict on its own, is a manifestation of France's biased intention," said the ministry. "We strongly reject this resolution, similar to other provocative steps undertaken by France, including the resolution previously adopted by the Senate."