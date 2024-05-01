Azerbaijan's internet to speed up next year - official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan has set a target indicator for bringing the average speed of Internet usage by one user in a stable broadband network in the country to 50 Mbps in 2025 and to the level of developed countries after 2025, the Acting Chairman of the ICT Nail Mardanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with several Internet providers held at the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Agency.

Mardanov stated that the meeting's objective is to discuss planned work on improving service quality in order to boost Azerbaijan's global ranking in terms of internet speed and reduce consumer complaints.



To attain this goal, proposals were made for ways to improve the speed of internet services supplied by operators and ISPs.



Furthermore, it was stated that the optical network, as well as the technical means utilized by operators and ISPs, are completely compliant with the speed increase.



Furthermore, it was suggested to test the speed increase in pilot mode and then discuss the results with the ICT agency again.

The representatives of ISPs who addressed the meeting noted that recent increases in the cost of transportation, equipment, and infrastructure have resulted in increased costs.

To objectively examine the possibility of the impact of speed increases on price increases, operators and providers also discussed informing the agency about how tariffs for internet services are formed.

The meeting also discussed the prospects of using public-private partnership tools to expand telecommunications networks and improve the quality of service.

Meanwhile, at the end of the meeting, held in conditions of mutual understanding, it was decided to constantly hold meetings, seminars, and trainings of this type to eliminate problems.

To note, the Information and Communication Technologies Agency carries out regulation and control in Azerbaijan in the fields of information and communication technologies and communications (telecommunications and post), as well as radio spectrum management.

