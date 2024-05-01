Central Asian nations come together in Turkmenistan to address water challenges

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. A regional conference of Central Asian countries on water management issues was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, dedicated to Earth Day, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the event was held as part of the implementation of the Regional Water and Environment Project (WAVE).

The conference was attended by representatives of the water industry, ministries, departments, and research organizations of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as delegates of international structures.

Furthermore, the agenda included an analysis of current reforms in the water sector of Central Asian countries, strategies for the development of the water sector, experience in implementing regional projects of USAID, GIZ, and UNDP aimed at rational water use, and the introduction of modern technologies in this area.

The parties paid special attention to the UN General Assembly Resolution 'Cooperation between the UN and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea', developed by Turkmenistan and adopted with the co-authorship of 19 countries, as an important tool for the implementation of international plans on water resources in Central Asia.

The participants stressed the key role of water resources for the sustainable development of Central Asia, the importance of transboundary water cooperation for achieving the SDGs, and the and the peace, stability, and prosperity of the region.

Meanwhile, at the 85th plenary meeting of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in 2019, the resolution 'Cooperation between the UN and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea' was unanimously adopted, initiated by Turkmenistan.

