Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is a very important international platform - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 1 May 2024 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is a very important international platform - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives from more than 100 countries are participating in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. This truly demonstrates that the Forum is a very important international platform for discussing issues related to intercultural dialogue, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity”, in Baku, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more