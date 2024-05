DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 1. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Tajikistan, Trend reports

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the tremor occurred at 06:37 local time (GMT+5) in the depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 18 kilometers northwest of the Karakendzhi region and 114 kilometers south of Fergana, Uzbekistan, as per EMSC data.

No casualties or damage were reported.