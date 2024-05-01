Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 1 May 2024 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Representatives from various ethnic groups and religions living in Azerbaijan are patriots of state - President Ilham Aliyev

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. In Azerbaijan, representatives from various ethnic groups and religions live together like a family. They are valued citizens of Azerbaijan and genuine patriots of our state and statehood, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, Trend reports.

"We must strengthen these positive tendencies, cultural dialogue, and cultural diversity. All of this is a treasure that has come down through the centuries," emphasized the head of state.

