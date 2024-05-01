Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers' Chair to visit Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 1. Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan's Tashkent on May 2 and 3, Trend reports.

As per the Cabinet of Ministers, during his visit, Japarov will participate in the 11th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, he will attend the third International Investment Forum in Tashkent.

The agenda of the visit includes bilateral meetings and negotiations. Japarov is also expected to engage in discussions with the leaders of international companies operating in the energy and construction sectors. He will familiarize himself with the master plans of various construction projects.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the countries reached $693.988 million in 2023, increasing by 15.8 percent compared to 2022. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $290.766 million, which is a 22.9 percent rise compared to 2022. Imports to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan totaled $403.222 million, which is an 11.2 percent increase from 2022 figures.