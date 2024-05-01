Azerbaijan has been crossroads of cultures for centuries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan has been a crossroads of cultures for centuries. Our geographical location, positioned between East and West, has paved the way for this tendency, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, Trend reports.

The head of state highlighted that Azerbaijani society, known for its multiculturalism and significant ethnic diversity, has upheld key values such as tolerance, mutual respect, friendship, and partnership over the centuries.

