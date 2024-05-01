Kyrgyzstan, China joint railway projects to boost bilateral trade

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 1. Joint railway projects are set to play a pivotal role in enhancing trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China, Trend reports.

The statement was made during a meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and the Governor of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, Zhao Gang.

Zhao Gang expressed optimism about the prospects, emphasizing that the railway projects, including the China-Europe Express, would significantly augment trade volumes between Shaanxi Province and Central Asia, particularly Kyrgyzstan.

He outlined the current delegation's mandate to take necessary measures to expand cooperation spheres with the Kyrgyz side, aiming to boost trade between Kyrgyzstan and Shaanxi Province, China.

Meanwhile, President Zhaparov hailed the current state of Kyrgyzstan-China relations as unprecedentedly strong. He underscored China's enduring status as a key economic and investment partner for Kyrgyzstan over the years.

Zhaparov extended invitations to Chinese state and private enterprises, including investors from Shaanxi Province, to conduct business in Kyrgyzstan and pursue mutually beneficial economic projects.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Zhaparov earmarked China's Junda oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan, set to resume operations following modernization efforts.

To note, the China-Europe Railway Express is part of China's President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative to increase China's regional connectivity and trade.

The railway project linking Kyrgyzstan and China, specifically the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, envisages a 454-kilometer route. The line is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.