Azerbaijani energy minister to take part in Kyrgyz energy forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has been invited to the Kyrgyz Energy Forum in Vienna in June, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said to local media, Trend reports.

“The Kyrgyz Energy Forum, organized by the World Bank and the Kyrgyz Energy Ministry, will be held in Vienna on June 10-11. I have also invited Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to this forum, who promised to take part in it,” Ibraev noted.

According to him, the energy ministers of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have also been invited to the event in Vienna.

The energy forum will discuss the prospects of energy development both in Kyrgyzstan itself and in Central Asia and the Caspian littoral states, as well as their cooperation.

