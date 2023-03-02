COVID-19 pandemic has shown importance of multilateral co-op – UN Commission's executive secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the importance of multilateral cooperation, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova said, while speaking at the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

"We can build resilience through joint cooperation. The Non-Aligned Movement is a convenient platform for discussing such global issues," she added.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.