Former Egyptian FM highly commends Heydar Aliyev's contribution to economic development, stability in Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Former Egyptian Foreign Minister, former Secretary General of the Arab League Amr Mousa has highly commended Heydar Aliyev's contribution to economic development and stability in the Caucasus at an event themed "Heydar Aliyev - 100: life and heritage", Trend reports.

"I was impressed by the knowledge and experience of Heydar Aliyev, his analytical ability and deep understanding of what was happening in the African and Middle Eastern regions. I’m confident in the successful future and development of Azerbaijan," Mousa added.

Participants of the X Global Baku Forum, members of the parliament, statesmen and media representatives are taking part in the event.

Within the framework of the event, panel sessions on the topics "Tribute of respect for world leaders to the legacy of Heydar Aliyev" and "Formation of national identity" will be held.