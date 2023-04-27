France welcomes Azerbaijan's proposal on peace agreement with Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. France welcomes Azerbaijan's proposal on a peace agreement with Armenia, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said at a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We support issues related to mine action. We know that this is a challenge facing your country. There is still a lot of work to be done. Azerbaijan and Armenia should recognize each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Colonna noted. “Negotiations are the only way to sustainable peace. We would like, so that both countries follow this path. There are conditions for peace in the region. Plans on this issue should be developed jointly.”

She pointed out the importance of reaching a peace agreement.

“We’ll support these efforts in all possible ways," the French minister added.

Colonna arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 26. Then she will leave for Armenia and Georgia.

