Agreement on text of peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia is imperative - Russian FM

Politics Materials 19 May 2023 14:53 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus should be opened, and the text of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is being actively worked on, should be also agreed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark during a trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

He also noted the importance of developing contacts along the so-called "second track" - through experts, public organizations, and MPs.

"This was the experience and I think that it is very important as an additional step to build confidence," he said.

