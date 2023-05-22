Chair of OSCE PA hopes that Azerbaijan and Armenia achieve peace (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Hopefully, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be able to achieve peace, Chair of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) Margareta Söderfelt told Trend.

She noted that a special representative for the South Caucasus has been appointed in order to encourage parliamentary diplomacy, as well as to support stability and promote meetings between the two countries.

"We are supporters of peace. As Chair of the OSCE PA, I declare that peace is the most important issue, and we are working in this direction," she said.

The conference on "The Role of National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through a Green Economy, Transport Coordination and Sustainable Development" is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

After many years of occupation and over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.