Türkiye uses every opportunity to shed light on heinous attack on Azerbaijani journalists in Paris – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Türkiye is using all its resources to shed light on the heinous attack on AzTV employees in France, head of the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun said, Trend reports.

"We expect French officials and law enforcement to immediately identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack. We strongly condemn this heinous attack on freedom of the press and information, which shows that Europe is losing ground day by day in the context of protecting human rights and freedoms," he noted.

Fakhrettin Altun wished recovery to Azerbaijani journalists injured in this attack.

The employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (owning AzTV channel) were attacked during filming of protest rallies in France. As a result, the reporter and cameraman were injured, and the camera was taken away and broken. When the AzTV employees demanded the return of the camera, they were threatened with a weapon.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.