Azerbaijan, Algeria talk co-op within regional, multilateral formats (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his counterpart from Algeria Ahmed Attaf who is on a visit to Azerbaijan as part of a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports citing the MFA.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for expanding the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, as well as the importance of continuing political dialogue and high-level mutual visits between the two countries.

The importance of mechanisms for political consultations, holding meetings of intergovernmental economic commissions and business forums in order to deepen relations in all areas was emphasized.

Ahmed Attaf expressed satisfaction with the growing development of cooperation between the countries.

At the meeting, the parties also reviewed the prospects for cooperation in energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and medical technology and other areas, as well as on cooperation in regional and multilateral formats.