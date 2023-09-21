End of "Karabakh crisis" project to create opportunity for normal life for Armenians - Russian analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The closure of the "Karabakh crisis" project will create an opportunity for a normal life for Armenians, well-known Russian political scientist, TV presenter and public figure, Maksim Shevchenko said, Trend reports.

"With 'Karabakh crisis' being done with, different groups of Armenians and the geopolitical centers of power behind them ended up in a hopeless situation," Shevchenko wrote on social media.

Shevchenko said that without the "Karabakh crisis", Armenia has become just a small state with a population of about three million people, located between Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which does not affect the strategic situation in the region in any way and in general is of little interest to anyone from the big world players.

According to him, the “Karabakh crisis” project made Armenia a global player.

"Its end is a real disaster for those who invested a lot of money and emotions in it. There is also the possibility of a normal real life for Armenians," he said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction-restoration works, and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19–20.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate military targets were put out of action.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.