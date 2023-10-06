Azerbaijani PM meets chairman of National Assembly of Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on October 6 met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The importance of close contacts and mutual visits of the heads of state for the development of relations was emphasized.

The memorandum on the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council, signed by the presidents during the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia in November last year, served to raise interstate relations to a qualitatively new level.

In addition, they expressed confidence that the working visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Azerbaijan in December last year will contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Asadov thanked Vladimir Orlic for his participation and speech at a special meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) held in May this year on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan and Serbia have always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

Moreover, the parties confirmed the need to take additional steps to increase trade turnover and mutual investments. In this regard, the importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, held in Belgrade in April this year, was stressed.

In addition, the importance of the launch of the Gas Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria in Sofia last year was stressed, and it was also brought to attention that after the commissioning of the Gas Interconnector Greece–Bulgaria, Serbia will also be able to receive Azerbaijani gas.

The meeting also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the transport and transit sphere, in the field of renewable energy, humanitarian and many other areas.