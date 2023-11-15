We have constantly paid attention to the issue of Palestine - First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan supports calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and voted in favor of a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in October regarding the latest tensions, said First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as she addressed the participants of the “One Heart for Palestine” meeting of first ladies in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The address, in particular, says, “Our country supports the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two states solution in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions. Since 2019, during our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, we have constantly paid attention to the issue of Palestine. I believe that the opening of the Representative Office of our country in the city of Ramallah this year will stimulate the development of Azerbaijan-Palestine relations.”

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that over the past 10 years, Azerbaijan repeatedly provided humanitarian and financial assistance through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, adding, “at the same time, Azerbaijan has hosted a number of international events to attract political and financial support to Palestine. Among them, I would like to mention the founding conference of the Islamic Financial Security Network to help the State of Palestine and the donor conference to support the development of the city of Jerusalem. Palestinian youths are receiving higher education in our country on the basis of scholarships provided by the state of Azerbaijan. The school to be built by Azerbaijan in Palestine will be another manifestation of our support of the Palestinian people.”