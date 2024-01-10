Western Azerbaijan Community responds to statement of Greek Foreign Ministry head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Western Azerbaijan Community has responded to Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the community.

The community said that the Greek foreign minister, while in Yerevan, said that his country 'will launch a campaign within the framework of the European Union and UNESCO to preserve Christian monuments in Karabakh and determine the damage caused to them'.

"We regard these statements of the minister as an open disrespect of Greek government to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and a gross interference in the internal affairs of our country," the community stated.

"Greece should not approach issues through the prism of ethnic-religious fanaticism and take provocative steps against Azerbaijan. Greece should demand Armenia to stop destroying or distorting the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and allow a UNESCO mission to reveal the facts," the community's statement said.

