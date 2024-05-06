GreenTech startup and sustainable technologies competition held with Kapital Bank's support

With the support of the country's first bank, Kapital Bank, the “GreenTech Startup and Sustainable Technologies” competition was held at the Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU). The competition took place within the framework of the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan declared by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

More than 200 participants representing 17 universities formed over 60 teams competing across five categories: “robotics”, “mechatronics”, “energy systems engineering”, “technologies for humanity”, and “artificial intelligence for sustainability”. Each category had three places determined after evaluation by the judging panel. The winning teams of the competition were honored with honor certificates and gifts from Kapital Bank and other supporters.

Government officials, rectors of higher education institutions, and representatives of the private sector also participated in the event.

