Date for talks between FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Almaty disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. In accordance with previously reached agreements, negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be held in Almaty on May 10, 2024, Trend reports.

On April 30, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov announced that Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Welcome the agreement of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to hold, at the proposal of the Kazakh side, negotiations of the foreign ministers on the preparation of a peace treaty between the two countries. Symbolically, this important event will take place in Almaty, where in December 1991 the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was signed, which laid the foundations for the independent development of the CIS countries and confirmed the principles of determining inter-state borders. I proceed from the fact that the upcoming meeting will serve as a practical implementation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements, and will contribute to the earliest establishment of a strong and long-term peace in the South Caucasus," said President Tokayev.