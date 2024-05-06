First meeting on Azerbaijan's Gobustan solar plant construction held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Experts of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Synergy Consulting have held the first meeting of the Gobustan solar power plant construction project auction committee, Trend reports via AREA.

In a hybrid format, the panel evaluated proposals from April auction participants for a 100 MW Gobustan solar power facility. This is the first ever open international tender for a renewable energy project in Azerbaijan.

Javid Abdullayev, Director of AREA, highlighted the collaboration with EBRD under the project "Support for the Implementation of Renewable Energy Auctions in Azerbaijan," underscoring its significance in advancing strategic climate and energy objectives.

Starting in April, the auction began with company qualification documents. By the end of summer, the winning bidder will be chosen to complete this turnkey project by 2024.

Azerbaijan aims to elevate the contribution of renewable energy sources to 30-33 percent of its energy balance.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel