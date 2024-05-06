Armenian sapper steps on landmine in Gazakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. An Armenian sapper was wounded by a mine explosion during demining work in the village of Kheyrimli in the Gazakh district, which is one of the villages that Armenia would restore to Azerbaijan under a delimitation deal, Trend reports.

Aram Torosyan, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, indicated that the sapper's life is not under jeopardy.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

