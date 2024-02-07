Azerbaijan's Khojaly begins voting in presidential election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting begins at polling station №124 Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavend, located in the city of Khojaly, Trend reports.

A total of 546 voters will vote at the mentioned polling station in the extraordinary presidential election.

Voting in the presidential election started today in Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev, a candidate from the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the United People's Front Party are competing for the post of president.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00 Baku time.

To note, 6,478,623 people are on the voter list. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

More than 90,000 observers have been registered to observe the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covers the entire territory of the country, including the lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel