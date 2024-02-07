Azerbaijani citizens in Latvia demonstrate enthusiasm for presidential election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. For Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, polling station No. 44 of Yasamal's first electoral district No. 15 was established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia, Trend reports.

Voting at the polls began at 8 a.m. local time and will continue until 7 p.m. Azerbaijani citizents aged 18 and up with a valid Azerbaijani passport or identity card are eligible to vote.

Azerbaijani citizens are enthusiastically engaging in the election, which is being conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, and other legislative measures.

All conditions were set up at the polling place to allow voters to vote freely.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

