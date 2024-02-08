Women's partake deeply impressed in Azerbaijan's presidential election - Brazilian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Women's participation was notable in Azerbaijan's presidential election, said the representative of the Brazilian parliament, Carlos Viana, during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

Viana expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for allowing him to observe the presidential election.

"We noted significant female participation in the election, which holds particular importance for Brazil. The involvement of women and youth in electoral processes is crucial. Azerbaijan, being a young nation, actively engages its youth in political affairs," Viana added.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

