France remains one of major obstacles to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. France is one of the main obstacles to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia nowadays, and this country is doing its best to be involved in the processes in the South Caucasus as well as to increase its pressure on Azerbaijan, political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

He mentioned that such actions have already been observed on the bilateral and multilateral planes in past periods.

"The claims made by the French Foreign Minister against Azerbaijan at the conference with the US Secretary of State on April 2 do not correspond to any logic. We also observe that the attacks are occurring in the information context as well. They are trying to create the impression that Azerbaijan is allegedly pursuing an aggressive policy in the region. The main goal of Azerbaijan is to use political and diplomatic means to achieve peace, stability, and security. Because these means have not been exhausted yet, there is a historical opportunity to sign a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the political scientist noted.

He emphasized that the French state is developing its neocolonial policy.

"It would be good if France looked back at its past and the bloody crimes committed in the territories it controlled. Presently, repressive methods are being used in France's overseas territories and in those regions where it has pursued a policy of colonization. Meanwhile, France was teaching other states a lesson in democracy. Nowadays, France is one of the main impediments to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Huseynov added.

