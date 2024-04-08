US and EU's true intention lies in arming Armenia - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The true intention of the US and EU is to arm Armenia, as stated by the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

"During the meeting in Brussels on April 5, 2024, involving Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, decisions were reached regarding assistance to Armenia by the EU and the US.

While official statements to the press indicated solely financial assistance, there's widespread belief that the actual intention is to provide military support to Armenia. Today, a faction of members of the EP known for their anti-Azerbaijan stance, led by Nathalie Loiseau, urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to extend assistance to Armenia's "security" following the aforementioned meeting," the statement reads.

The community notes that all of this serves to create a public backdrop for open military support for Armenia.

"Once again, this underscores the militarization agenda behind the April 5 meeting. It's disheartening to see EP members portray Armenia as a "martyr for democracy", despite its history of ethnic cleansing of one million Azerbaijanis, occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories for three decades, and prevention of 300,000 West Azerbaijanis from returning home.

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased treatment by European Parliament members and reiterates its call for the EU and the US to refrain from actions exacerbating the regional situation and to abstain from providing military aid to Armenia. Instead, they should support Azerbaijan, which grapples with the destruction and mine issues inflicted by Armenia, and advocate for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands," the statement reads.

