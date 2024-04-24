Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Charter capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund quadrupled to $100 million - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 24 April 2024 14:25 (UTC +04:00)
Charter capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund quadrupled to $100 million - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The charter capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund has been quadrupled to $100 million, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

“Today, an addendum to the Agreement on the Charter Capital of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund was also signed. We increased the charter capital four times—from $25 million to $100 million. The primary reason for this increase is the high number of applications. We were informed that over 40 applications have been submitted to the fund for investment projects in Kyrgyzstan,” emphasized the head of state, adding that $100 million is not the limit.

Latest

Latest

Read more