Allegations that Azerbaijan plans to attack Armenia debunked - president's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Allegations that Azerbaijan plans to attack Armenia in any way have been debunked, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, in an interview with BBC, Trend reports.

He reminded that, on April 19, the border commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia decided that Armenia would withdraw its forces from four villages in the Gazakh region, which essentially kicked off the delimitation process between the two countries.

"This breakthrough decision proved the completely false and baseless nature of allegations put forward and artificially kept alive by Armenia and some of its Western supporters that Azerbaijan plans to attack Armenia and resolve the remaining difficulties by force. This unwarranted and highly destructive narrative by Armenia will hopefully end because we decided to resolve this by peaceful means," Amirbayov said.

The Azerbaijani President's representative also pointed out that this decision was adopted as result of direct bilateral engagement by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The decision was adopted without any involvement from outside third parties which shows that we can resolve issues ourselves," he added.