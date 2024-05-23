We are optimistic about future development of Tajik-Azerbaijani relations - Emomali Rahmon

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. We are optimistic about the future development of Tajik-Azerbaijani relations, said Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, in a joint press conference with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We have spoken in favor of continuing the practice of supporting each other's initiatives within international and regional organizations. We welcome Azerbaijan's holding this year's regular session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

I would like to emphasize that we are optimistic about the future development of Tajik-Azerbaijani relations.

In conclusion, I would like to once again express my sincere gratitude to you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and fraternal hospitality.

Also, I would like to note that in order to continue our constructive dialogue, I was pleased to invite my dear friend and brother Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev to visit Tajikistan," said President Rahmon.