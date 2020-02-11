Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan meets vice-rector of ADA University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

In the aim of discuss perspectives of interuniversity cooperation, the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, had a meeting with the Vice-rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismayilzade.

At the meeting, the parties talked about joint projects carried out, as well as addressed the legal framework established in 2019, in particular, the Memorandum of Understanding. In this context, they discussed the opportunities presented by this document, especially the possible reciprocal exchange and training schemes of students.

In addition, were discussed issues of cooperation between the ADA University and the University of the Americas - Puebla (UDLAP), including training and education summer courses for Mexican students in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani students in Puebla.