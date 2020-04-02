Student of Baku Higher Oil School wins essay competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Third-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Rashad Ahmedov won an essay competition titled "In the Name of Azerbaijan".

He won first place in the competition dedicated to the 4th anniversary of the fighting that was held from April 1 to 4, 2016 with the aim of restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The essay competition was held among 10 universities in the country with the support of the Moral Values Promotion Fund of Zəfər “Support for Martyr Families” Public Association.

In addition, second-year student of the Information Security Department of Baku Higher Oil School Khayal Farzaliyev received an incentive prize at the competition.

Note that BHOS students submitted 21 essays to the competition, which covered the following topics: “The peak of patriotism and martyrdom”, “Our spiritual and moral values” and “The ideology of Azerbaijanism”. In total, 323 essays were submitted to the competition.

The essay “The peak of patriotism and martyrdom” by Rashad Ahmedov, which won first place in the competition, can be found at this link - https://bit.ly/2Jxmplz .