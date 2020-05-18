Baku Higher Oil School has launched online thesis defense for the first time in Azerbaijan

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has launched online thesis defense.

Fifth year students of BHOS are defending their graduation theses, and graduate students of BHOS are defending their dissertations online.

The thesis defense process is being carried out through the MS Teams online platform with the participation of members of the State Final Attestation Commission and the Specialized Scientific Council.

The defense of graduate theses of students of the Petroleum Engineering Department, Chemical Engineering Department, Process Automation Engineering Department, who have fulfilled all the conditions of the 2019/2020 curriculum and successfully passed attestation on all subjects taught, is continuing.

At the same time, 2nd year graduate students of the Process Automation Engineering Department who are majoring in Management and Informatics in Technical Systems are defending their dissertations online.

It should be noted that the students worked for a long time with their thesis supervisors to prepare dissertations.

At the end of the thesis defense process, students answered the questions of professors and teachers.