Baku Higher Oil School on top of grade ranking among universities in Azerbaijan

According to the information on the results of entrance examinations to higher educational institutions of the country for the 2020/2021 academic year, provided by the State Examination Center, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has taken first place in the passing grade ranking among universities in Azerbaijan.

The passing grades of entrance examinations to the Higher School has significantly increased compared to last year. Thus, this year, the passing grade for "Information Security" was 689.6 points for state-requisitioned places and 644.5 points for fee-paying places. Last year, these figures were 674 and 631 points, respectively.

The passing grade for "Process Automation Engineering" was 672.2 points for state-related positions, and 622.2 points for fee-paying places this year. Last year, these figures were 658 and 607, respectively.

The passing score for "Chemical Engineering" was 649,6 points for state-related positions, and 598.4 points for fee-paying places, while last year these figures were 635 and 583, respectively.

The passing score for “Petroleum Engineering” has also increased compared to last year. This year, the passing score was 645.3 points for state-related positions and 592 points for fee-paying places, while last year, these figures were 639 and 589, respectively.

Thus, Baku Higher Oil School has once again become the leader in the passing grade ranking among the higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.