Azerbaijani team in group exercises reaches final of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the group exercises with five balls were named at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The Azerbaijani team scoring 43,000 points reached the final of the competition.

The teams from Bulgaria (45.550 points), Italy (43.700 points), Belarus (42.750 points), Uzbekistan (40.900 points), Ukraine (40.500 points), Israel (39.000 points), Brazil (38.550 points) also reached the final.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.