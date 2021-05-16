Baku Higher Oil School hosts webinar ‘Women in Engineering: Challenges and Opportunities’ (PHOTO)

Society 16 May 2021 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Higher Oil School hosted a webinar on the topic "Women in Engineering: Challenges and Opportunities".

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov delivered an opening speech at the webinar.

About 500 people took part in the event, which was held on the Zoom platform. The meeting participants represented local and transnational companies, state-owned enterprises and various higher education institutions.

Vice President of HR in the AGT region at BP Elnara Mammadova, Manager for Azerbaijan and Georgia at Schlumberger Maria Yunda, HR and Development Coordinator at Halliburton Vusala Akbarova spoke about the role of women in engineering and shared their experience with the webinar participants.

Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School: Sales Manager at the Turkey & Qatar Drilling Services Department of Baker Hughes Emilya Mammadova, Senior Field Engineer and Customer Engagement Coordinator at Schlumberger Munavvar Salmanova, Chief Engineer for High-Tech Process Control and Automation at SOCAR’s STAR Refinery Ainaz Mirzazade, Instrumentation and Control Specialist at SOCAR KBR Ramziya Garazade, Project Engineer at Maire Tecnimont Lamiya Eyvazova spoke about how they achieved success in education and work.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that in recent years, the demand for highly qualified female engineers has increased both in the local and international labor market. He stressed that women are as successful in engineering as men.

“Women’s interest in this area is growing every year. There are many girls among BHOS students who were awarded the Presidential Scholarship and BHOS graduates who work in senior positions at local and transnational companies”, he added.

Other speakers spoke about the challenges women face in seeking decent jobs and achieving success in engineering, and the factors that help women and men build successful careers in this field.

The webinar ended with a Q&A session.

